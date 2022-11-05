Brokers Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

AEM opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

