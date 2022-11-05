Brokers Set Expectations for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.75. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.43 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.05. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

