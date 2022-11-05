Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

BIP stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

