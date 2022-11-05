Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Bunge by 118.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Bunge by 21.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bunge by 43.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

