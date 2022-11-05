Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.08. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 6,824 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539 over the last 90 days. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after buying an additional 3,746,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after buying an additional 244,298 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

