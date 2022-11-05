BWS Financial Weighs in on ATN International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATN International in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ATN International stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $709.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 184.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -33.66%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

