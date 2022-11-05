C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $100.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

