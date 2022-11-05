C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $102.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 87,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

