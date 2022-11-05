C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $120.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

CHRW opened at $89.97 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.47.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

