C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

