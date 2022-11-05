Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $285.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $180.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Caesarstone by 13.5% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 4,822.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Caesarstone by 46.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 130,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

