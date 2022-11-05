Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $81.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 176,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

