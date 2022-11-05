Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $55.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 4.9 %

RPD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $142.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.