Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $81.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco Trading Up 1.6 %

AMRC opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

About Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

