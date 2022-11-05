Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.43. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $157.09.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

