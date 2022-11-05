Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of CS stock opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

