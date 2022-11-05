Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 12.5 %

TSE CS opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

