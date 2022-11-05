Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

