CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Gap Down to $103.17

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.17, but opened at $97.01. CF Industries shares last traded at $98.62, with a volume of 41,795 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 1,172.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 107.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

