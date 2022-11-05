Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $397.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

