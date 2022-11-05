Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

