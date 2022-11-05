Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Raised to $545.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $481.10 on Thursday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $3,987,256. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

