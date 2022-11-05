Christopher Gibson Sells 36,693 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.64 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

