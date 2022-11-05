Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

