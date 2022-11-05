Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 226,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,129.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68.

