Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 1,064 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $210.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.47.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

