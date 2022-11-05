Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69.

