Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 212 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nordson were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 35.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.29. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

