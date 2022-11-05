Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 99 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.12 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

