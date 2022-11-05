Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

ABC stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,242 shares of company stock worth $8,406,008 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

