Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $320,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Littelfuse by 68.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Littelfuse by 34.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Littelfuse by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Littelfuse Stock Up 4.5 %

LFUS stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.