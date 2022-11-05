Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.1 %
CLB opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.34 million, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.63. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Core Laboratories Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.