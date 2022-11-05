Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

