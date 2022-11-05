Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $359,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 3.7 %

WBA stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

