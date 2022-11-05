Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.