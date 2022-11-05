Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,014,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after buying an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

