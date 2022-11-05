Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $313,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7,045.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

