Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $96,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2,950.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,876,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.39 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

