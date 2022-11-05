Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $254.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

