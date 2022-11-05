Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $229,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.