Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 898 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 899,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,400,000 after buying an additional 105,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

