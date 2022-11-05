Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

