Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,284.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,194.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,314.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

