Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 681,636 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

