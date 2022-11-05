Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,250 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Brunswick to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

