Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,472,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,725,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

