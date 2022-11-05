Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $287.37.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

