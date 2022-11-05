Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,272 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,351 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in eBay by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 198,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 214,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

