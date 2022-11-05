Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,970 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

