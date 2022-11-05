Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 327 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.